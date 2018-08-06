Ten bilingual films made in India

Kamal Haasan in a still from ‘Vishwaroopam II’.

New Delhi: Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam II that releases this week, has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil. While most Indian movies take the dubbing route to reach out to wider audiences, some rare filmmakers prefer to shoot and create multiple language versions. A list of ten such films.

Hey Ram (2000): Kamal Haasan’s historical fiction political thriller was made in Tamil and Hindi. Starring Haasan along with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, the film earned Rs 5 crore at the box office.

Abhay (2001): Haasan’s psychological thriller was released in Hindi and Tamil (as Aalavandhan). Co-starring Raveena Tandon and Manisha Koirala, it made Rs. 2 crore in box office collections.

Yuva (2004): Mani Ratnam’s political thriller was released simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil (as Aaytha Ezhuthu). The Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi-starrer made Rs 14 crore at the box office.

Mumbai Xpress (2005): The Kamal Haasan comedy was made in Hindi and Tamil with slightly different casts. The Singeetam Srinivasa Rao directed film made Rs 3 crore in box office collections.

13B (2009): The psychological thriller was also released in Tamil as Yavarum Nalam. The R Madhavan and Neetu Chandra-starrer made Rs 7 crore at the box office.

Raavan (2010): The Mani Ratnam directed film was made in Hindi and Tamil, with a slightly different cast. The Hindi version starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made Rs 28 crore.

Kites (2010): The Hrithik Roshan film had an international English version release, besides Hindi. Directed by Anurag Basu, it netted Rs 47 crore at the Indian box office.

David (2013): Bejoy Nambiar’s crime drama was made in Tamil along with Hindi. Featuring Vikram, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Vinay Virmani in lead roles, it earned Rs 3 crore at the box office.

Finding Fanny (2014): Director Homi Adajania’s road comedy had both English and Hindi versions. The Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor-starrer made Rs 28 crore in India.

Saala Khadoos (2016): The sports drama directed by Sudha Kongara was also released in Tamil as Irudhi Suttru. The R Madhavan and Ritika Singh-starrer earned Rs. 10 crore in box office collections.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office India.