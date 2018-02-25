Tributes pour in as Bollywood actor Sridevi passes away at 54

Sridevi, 54, died of a heart attack in Dubai in the wee hours of Sunday. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor, and daughters Khushi and Jhanvi Kapoor. Photo: AP

Mumbai: The sudden death of Sridevi has sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry with many Bollywood celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan and Aamir Khan, mourning and expressing their condolences.

Sridevi, 54, died late at Saturday night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

The news of her death spread quickly with stars such as her contemporary Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and Riteish Deshmukh taking to social media to express their grief.

The first one, however, was Amitabh Bachchan who in a cryptic tweet wrote, “Don’t know why, feeling a strange restlessness.” The megastar had worked with Sridevi in Khuda Gawah (1992).

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who worked with Sridevi in Sadma, the Hindi remake of their 1982 Tamil film Moondram Pirai, wrote on Twitter that the lullaby suramayi ankhiyon mein from the film haunts him now. “Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma’s lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her,” Haasan wrote.

Her Chandni and Nagina co-star Rishi Kapoor said he is in complete shock to wake up to the news of Sridevi’s death. “Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!” he wrote. The actor has also changed his profile picture to an all-black image in mourning.

Aamir Khan said the actor will always be remembered with love and respect. “I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the untimely and tragic passing away of Srideviji. I have always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have always been an admirer of her grace and dignity with which she conducted herself. “My heartfelt condolences to everyone in the family. I join all the millions of her fans in mourning her demise...” Aamir wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Madhuri Dixit, one of Sridevi’s contemporaries, also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the actor. “Just woke up to the terrible news of Sridevi passing. My heart goes out to her family. The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film. #RIPSridevi.”

“I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. RIP,” tweeted Priyanka, alongside a still of Sridevi from her superhit film “Mr India”.

Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Riteish tweeted, “Terrible terrible news…. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More … RIP,”, while Sushmita wrote that she has been inconsolable since the news broke. “I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock…cant stop crying…”

Director Shekhar Kapur, who worked with Sridevi in the iconic Mr India called the actor’s death the end of an era. “Sridevi... gone. It’s like an era is over. Like life turning a new chapter. A beautiful story just ended. An amazing spirit just vanished leaving us with amazing love, memories, and incredible grief,” he wrote.

Director Subhash Ghai called the actor “the uncrowned queen of acting in all languages in her times”. “I am deeply grieved for this shocking loss. Sridevi has not been one of the finest actor but the finest actor of indian of cinema since 1985. Introvert by nature, she was electricity with thunder in front of camera. She would shock directors by her each shot taken on her on the sets, may it be dance drama or romance. “She maintained her dignity and integrity as an actor and person both constantly at any cost in this demanding industry,” Ghai said.

Chandni now and forever... too young and terribly heartbreaking #RIPSridevi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 25, 2018

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini said Sridevi’s death is a loss to the Indian film industry, which would never be compensated. “Sridevi’s sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can’t imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend and I’ve seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family,” she tweeted.

Anupam Kher, who has collaborated with Sridevi in films such as “Chaalbaaz”, “Karma”, “Laadla” and “Chandni” among others, said he cannot bring himself to talk about the actor in past tense. “It is too uncomfortable to talk about someone you liked and admired so much in past tense. Can’t talk much now,” Kher told PTI.

Hansal Mehta said he was planning to approach the actor with a project but was too late. “There will never be another #Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor.”

Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India"s favourite actress, Sridevi.



Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages.



My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 25, 2018

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote he had the fortune of working with the actor in “Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin”, a film which was shot in 1994 but saw the theatrical release 10 years later. “Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP,” Akshay wrote.

Alia Bhatt wrote a condolence message for her “icon” on Twitter. “Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sridevi. My icon forever. Love you,” she tweeted.