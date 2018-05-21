Ten international adult films banned in India

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from Deadpool 2. File photo: Twentieth Century Fox/AP

New Delhi: Marvel’s superhero film Deadpool 2 made Rs11.25 crore in box office collections in India last Friday despite its adult certification and tongue-in-cheek humour. Several Hollywood films, however, have not received showcasing in the country thanks to explicit or adult content. A look at ten of those.

Dirty Grandpa (2016): The sex comedy starring Robert DeNiro and Zac Efron was considered totally unfit for Indian audiences by the censor board. The Dan Mazer directed film about a lawyer who drives his grandfather to Florida for spring break earned $94 million worldwide.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015): Director Sam Taylor Johnson’s erotic romantic drama on sadomasochism didn’t make it to Indian screens for obvious reasons of inappropriateness. The Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan-starrer made $571 million worldwide.

Get Hard (2015): The American comedy didn’t even make it to Indian censors with distributors Warner Bros. Pictures fearing the cuts they would demand. The Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart-starrer made $111 million worldwide.

Blue Jasmine (2013): The censor board asked for a smoking disclaimer each time a character lit up in the film which director Woody Allen refused. The black comedy starring Cate Blanchett and Sally Hawkins made $97 million worldwide.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011): The psychological thriller was banned for its scenes of rape and torture that director David Fincher refused to cut. The Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara-starrer earned $232 million worldwide.

The Human Centipede (2009): The Dutch horror film directed by Tom Six tells the story of a German surgeon who kidnaps three tourists and tortures them physically. The Dieter Laser, Ashley C. Williams, Ashlynn Yennie and Akihiro Kitamura-starrer was banned in Australia and the United Kingdom, apart from India.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984): Steven Spielberg’s action adventure was supposed to have portrayed Indian culture and traditions in a negative light. The Harrison Ford-starrer made $333 million worldwide.

Cannibal Ferox (1981): The Umberto Lenzi film depicts an immense amount of violence against animals. The Italian film is said to have been banned in 31 countries around the world.

Cannibal Holocaust (1980): The Ruggero Deodato directed cannibal horror film was considered too violent and gruesome by Indian censors. Shot in the Amazon rainforest of Colombia, the Italian film was banned by several other countries too.

I Spit on your Grave (1978): The rape and revenge thriller was directed by Meir Zarchi and starred Camille Keaton in the lead role. Receiving an extremely limited release then, the film spawned a remake in 2010 that made $572,000 in box office collections.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office Mojo.