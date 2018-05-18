‘Deadpool 2’ competes with mid-sized Bollywood movies

Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds in a titular role.

Three weeks after the storm that Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War unleashed on India and the rest of the world, there is a new big-ticket Hollywood offering in theatres this week competing with mid-sized Bollywood movies.

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, starring Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi and directed by Harish Vyas, is engrossing and entertaining purely because of the performances of its seasoned cast, says Zee News. There are moments, especially just before the climax, when the script takes cinematic liberties and goes over-the-top, but otherwise most of the time the narration seems grounded. Treated in a simplistic manner with a straight-forward plot, the film’s form is sometimes harsh, sometimes gentle, and ultimately romantic in an adult and realistic way.

Khajoor Pe Atke starring Vinay Pathak, Mayur More and Manoj Pahwa and directed by Harsh Chhaya, borrows its basic premise from the Marathi film Ventilator (2016), but Chhaya has given his own twist to it, says Filmfare. It doesn’t carry the same emotional punch as Ventilator, limiting itself to being a slapstick comedy. The cheeky dialogue adds to the fun. Chhaya has also widely invested in performers. Watch the film if you’re in the mood for some over-the-top comedy carrying good performances.

For Hollywood fans, Marvel’s superhero film Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin and Julian Dennison, comes to India this week. It’s fair to say if you didn’t get on with the first film’s always-winking comedy and unheroic bloody violence, you probably won’t find much solace this time around, says Empire magazine, but if you’re on board for the ride, Deadpool 2 is more entertaining than ever. Despite the swollen ensemble, it’s still Reynolds’ show. Whether slicing up scoundrels in a pair of stilettos, or embarking on the most ballsy Basic Instinct gag ever committed to screen, this cements Deadpool as his defining role; and paired with Leitch in the director’s chair, the action feels more muscular and ingenious.

The New York Times says the script, by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Reynolds, is loaded with winky, fourth-wall-piercing eruptions of meta, the kind of humor that can make even the slow-witted and literal-minded feel devilishly clever. But there is something ever so slightly dishonest about this lead character, something false about the boundaries drawn around his sadism and his rage. Deadpool 2 dabbles in ugliness and transgression, but takes no real creative risks.

Several regional movie releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. Apart from Hindi film High Jack, there is Tamil action period drama Kaali, Telugu social drama Annadata Sukhibhava, Malayalam romantic drama Krishnam, Marathi comedies Redu, Wagherya and Monkey Baat, Punjabi sports biopic Harjeeta and Gujarati comedy Vandha Villa.