‘Simmba’ continues stronghold over box office, is a certified blockbuster

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan during a promotional event for their film ‘Simmba’ in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba has taken its box office total to about Rs 173 crore by the end of the second weekend, emerging as a certified blockbuster. The film made about Rs 150.50 crore by the end of its first week, along with a 50% jump in collections on its second Saturday, according to trade website Box Office India, an impressive rise considering most of the first week was a holiday period.

“Simmba is ruling the box office. Witnesses superb growth on second Saturday. Expected to collect bigger numbers today (Sunday),” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “Glowing word of mouth has converted into footfalls.”

The Rohit Shetty directed action comedy is on its way to emerge as lead actor Singh’s second highest grosser after his blockbuster Padmaavat (Rs 282.28 crore), surpassing the collections of period drama Bajirao Mastani (Rs 183.75 crore) soon. Singh also holds the record for featuring in two of the three highest Hindi film grossers of 2018, with Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (Rs 334.57 crore) taking the top spot.

Box Office India said the huge boost to the film’s earnings have come from territories like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh that held super strong in the second week even as Mumbai continued bringing in excellent business. The collections in Mumbai currently stand at Rs 64 crore while Delhi is at Rs 36 crore.

The film that co-stars Sara Ali Khan alongside Singh has brought in equally massive numbers overseas. Adarsh said the movie was nearing the $10 million mark in international markets, having already made $9.884 million (Rs 68.76 crore) at last count. This includes a huge $3 million in US / Canada, $650,000 and $400,000 in mass markets like Pakistan and Nepal respectively, in the first week.

The Rs 249 crore worldwide figures of the film at the end of the first week have already made it the fifth highest grosser of the year after Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, period saga Padmaavat, Salman Khan’s Eid offering Race 3 and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 (Hindi). Race 3 and 2.0 (Hindi) collections may well be crossed soon, according to Box Office India estimates. Trade experts expect the lifetime business of the film to touch Rs 250 crore.