‘Thugs of Hindostan’ struggles at China box office

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films’ action adventure Thugs of Hindostan has mirrored its unimpressive Indian box office fate in China. The film that released in the neighbouring country last Friday has only managed $ 4.71 million (Rs. 32.93 crore) over the opening weekend. It had earned Rs. 138.34 crore in lifetime collections on its Diwali release in India earlier this year.

“Thugs of Hindostan faces rejection in China. Remained at low levels over the weekend,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh about the film that registered 27,577 showings and 338,601 admissions on its opening day. Adarsh added that YRF had already garnered a substantial amount of more than Rs. 100 crore from distributors in China thanks to the massive fan following that lead actor Aamir Khan enjoys there and were in safe territory. But the film will prove a huge loss for Chinese distributors who have, so far, refrained from paying huge prices upfront for Indian films before release.

But the Vijay Krishna Acharya directed film has not managed to draw audiences despite Khan’s presence. Older Khan-starrers including Secret Superstar ($6.8 million) and Dangal ($2.4 million) rank among the top Indian film openers in China. Dangal is also currently the highest-grossing Indian film in China, having made close to Rs 1,200 crore, while his musical production Secret Superstar earned around Rs. 760 crore. Other superhits include PK (Rs 123 crore) and 3 Idiots (Rs 16 crore), which Khan had promoted in the country personally.

To be sure, China that has been a lucrative market for Bollywood for the past few years, has sprung up unpleasant surprises lately. Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man that released in the country earlier this month, had registered an unimpressive total of $3.55 million (Rs. 25.54 crore) at last count. A few weeks before that, Sony Pictures Entertainment India’s comedy drama 102 Not Out had made $3.56 million (Rs 25.06 crore) there.

India’s blockbuster war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion too had only managed about $11.9 million (Rs 80 crore). YRF’s sports drama Sultan had clocked $940,000 (Rs 6.66 crore) on its opening day in September. Some of these may be decent numbers in themselves but unimpressive considering the benchmark set by films like Dangal and Secret Superstar.