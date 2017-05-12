Mothers are not skippable ads, says Red Label in its quirky Mother’s Day campaign

New Delhi: This Mother’s Day, Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s tea brand Brooke Bond Red Label has rolled out a series of pre-roll YouTube ads that are so short that they cannot be skipped.

In the five-second, pre-roll ads, mothers are seen talking to their Internet-obsessed children in online lingo.

Created by Ogilvy Mumbai, the ‘Moms vs Internet’ digital ads feature mothers from different communities talking about why their tea (metaphorically speaking) deserves more attention from their children. They use Internet lingo such as likes, views and download to drive across their point to the Internet obsessed young generation.

In one of the ads, a mother complains about her tea never getting a single ‘view’ from her child while another one proudly declares that her tea invitation is not an online ad which can be skipped. Yet another mom, while pouring tea, calls out to her children and says the tea has been downloaded.

Talking about the idea behind the campaign, Kainaz Karmakar, executive creative director at Ogilvy Mumbai, said, “The only way that mothers can get attention from their children is when they appear in an un-skippable format. The five-seconds wasn’t a restriction given by the client, it was an idea that we came up with.”

Harshad Rajadhyaksha, executive creative director, Ogilvy Mumbai, disagrees that the ads are too short to be noticed, “We do not think that people will miss the message owing to the short duration because the message is so simple, which is being delivered through a single line. The fact that traditional Indian moms are shown using Internet lingo will catch people’s attention instantly.”

The campaign, released on Thursday, will run for a week. Shruti More, senior copyrighter, Eggfirst Advertising feels that while the execution of these five-second ads is good, the connect to YouTube and technology seems slightly forced.

“The ads deliver the complete message before one could skip to a YouTube video. However, I feel that they end even before we could understand what’s happening and one cannot rewind the YouTube ads. With moms complaining about children not spending time with them, these are just run-of-the-mill ads,” she said.

More believes that an ideal Mother’s Day ad should portray mothers as human beings not as flawless people who are not allowed to make mistakes.

“I would like a Mother’s Day ad where she is portrayed as who she is - just another imperfect human being with extraordinary capacity to love her children. The message that I would like to give through this would be - love your mom irrespective of her job, her ambitions, her passions because she has the right to live her life,” she added.

“Brooke Bond Red Label has always believed in bringing people together. Our new campaign urges people to spend time with their moms by showcasing mothers’ using Internet language to make their point. What better way to spend time with your mom than over a tasty cup of Brooke Bond Red Label and what better occasion than Mother’s Day?” an HUL spokesperson said.