Independence Day releases ‘Gold’, ‘Satyameva Jayate’ storm the box office

New Delhi: It seems like the national holiday has paid off for both Bollywood releases this year with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate together bringing in more than Rs 40 crore in net box office collections, besides the highest opening day figures for the two lead actors individually. While Kumar’s sports biopic has collected about Rs 26 crore at the domestic box office with 3,050 screens, Abraham’s action drama has managed Rs 16-17 crore with 2,500 screens, according to trade website Box Office India. The two films have together beaten the highest opening day record in the Hindi film circuit, so far held by the Rs 40 crore net collections of one film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

“The big Independence Day holiday results in big numbers at the box office,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “Both Gold and Satyameva Jayate have a terrific day one and both, Akshay and John record their highest day one business. Yes, the box office is on fire.”

With significant first day occupancy of 52.5%, Gold has emerged as the third highest opener of 2018 so far after Baaghi 2 and Sanju. Satyameva Jayate, meanwhile, ranks sixth in the list with 42.5%.

To be sure, the Independence Day festive weekend has been Kumar’s mainstay so far. His satirical comedy Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released this time last year had made Rs 11.34 crore on its opening day and Rs. 132.07 crore in lifetime box office collections.

Gold is Kumar’s eighth hit in a row after social drama Pad Man (Rs 78.22 crore), Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Subhash Kapoor’s courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 117 crore), crime thriller Rustom (Rs 127.49 crore) that also won him a National Award, multi-starrer comedy Housefull 3 (Rs 109.14 crore), historical drama Airlift (Rs 128.1 crore) and action comedy Singh Is Bliing (Rs 89.95 crore). But Gold has beaten his highest opening day collections so far, that of Singh Is Bliing (Rs 16.98 crore).

Abraham’s best solo performer so far, has been action drama Force 2 that had made Rs 5.75 crore, so there is good news for him too.

According to Box Office India, while most circuits reported equally healthy numbers for both films, Gold took the lead in circuits like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab and Mumbai thanks to Kumar’s massy fan following.

Trade analysts say prospects for both films are positive given the long extended weekend ahead, with Independence Day to be followed by the Parsi New Year on Friday.