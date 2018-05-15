Zee Entertainment Enterprises appoints Shariq Patel as CEO of Essel Vision

Essel Vision is a private company promoted by ZEEL owner Subhash Chandra (above). File photo

New Delhi: Television and media entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) announced the appointment of Shariq Patel as chief executive officer (CEO) for Essel Vision Productions Ltd. Essel Vision is a private company promoted by ZEEL owner Subhash Chandra and is known for television programmes like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and films like Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Patel will report to Punit Goenka, managing director and CEO, ZEEL.

Patel has previously served as senior vice president at Studio18 and at Indian Cricket League (ICL), a private cricket league funded by Zee Entertainment Enterprises that operated between 2007 and 2009 in India. He was also vice president and station head at Radio One and manager-product development at telecommunications company Bharti Airtel.

Along with its other leading businesses, films and television content production have been fundamental business verticals for ZEEL, both having immense growth potential, the company said in a statement. Patel’s appointment enhances ZEEL’s approach in strengthening the two arms.

Essel Vision is known for its films, an area it ventured into in 2012 by distributing Mahesh Manjrekar-directed Kaksparsh. It soon turned to full-fledged production with teenage love story Timepass (2014). Besides making content for Zee and Zee Marathi TV channels, Essel Vision also made the Marathi blockbuster film Sairat for Rs3.5 crore which collected more than Rs100 crore at the box office.

Apart from Hindi films like Aishwarya Rai-starrer Jazbaa (2015), the company also has to its credit some of the highest grossing films in the Marathi language, according to previous Mint reports. It has backed the critically acclaimed Duniyadari (2013) that made Rs25 crore, Timepass (2014) that earned Rs40 crore, Lai Bhaari (2014) that made Rs36 crore, Dr Prakash Baba Amte (2014) that earned Rs15 crore, Timepass 2 (2015) that made Rs30 crore and Natsamrat (2016) that clocked Rs40 crore.