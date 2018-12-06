‘Star Is Born,’ ‘Mary Poppins’ could lead Golden Globe nominations
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will unveil the nominations for the the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards beginning at 8.15am EST. The nominations will be livestreamed on the Globes’ official Facebook page and the group’s website
New York: Nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards will be announced Thursday morning, and both A Star Is Born and Mary Poppins Returns could be in for a big morning. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will unveil their nominations beginning at 8:15am EST. The nominations will be livestreamed on the Globes’ official Facebook page and the group’s website. The top categories will be carried live on NBC. Presenters will include Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater.
Despite its many songs, A Star Is Born is competing in the Globes’ dramatic categories. Two Oscar favorites, Green Book and The Favourite, are slotting in as comedies, where the Disney musical Mary Poppins could pile up nominations.
Curiously, the Hollywood Foreign Press doesn’t consider foreign-language films eligible for best film, so Alfonso Cuaron’s Netflix drama Roma will be left out of the Globes’ top category.
On the TV side, Amazon’s Homecoming and Ryan Murphy’s Pose may score nominations in their first eligible awards show.
The Golden Globes will be held in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6. The HFPA on Wednesday announced that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host.
