Asian Paints’ new ad tells you why people add colour to homes

Asian Paints’ new corporate TVC — People add colour

New Delhi: Asian Paints, which humanised the concept of home through ‘Har ghar kuch kehta hai’ (every home has a story of its own) brand positioning, is highlighting the importance of how people add colour and warmth to homes in its new ad campaign.

Made by advertising agency Ogilvy India, the television commercial https://youtu.be/Tsr__4-YTYs shows how people and the joy of redecorating one’s home can create colourful moments and memories.

The ad spot features an elderly couple, who are empty nesters, recreate a sense of home with strangers.

The film concludes with a wall adorned with photographs and colourful memories with their paying guests in the couple’s home, beautifully capturing the brand message, ‘Ghar sajta hai uski chahal pahal se’ (a home is beautiful when there are people in it).

“With the new corporate TVC ‘People add colour’, our core objective is to recapture the essence of how people who live under the same roof bring colour to each other’s lives, and highlighting the emotional equity a home holds. Building on our positioning and expression of ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’, we aim to resonate with our consumers by instilling empathy and meaning into decor,” according to Amit Syngle, chief operating officer, Asian Paints Limited.

Apart from 20 second films, the campaign will be promoted across print, outdoor, retail promotion, radio spots, digital engagement and on-ground activation.

“People make homes beautiful. This campaign celebrates this thought and encourages people to make their homes happier. The launch film for this campaign is a beautiful story of an empty nester couple. A story that will probably resonate with many people across India. When their son leaves for studying abroad, the couple decides to redecorate their son’s room and open it for other children. Filling their life with joy and making their home happier again,” said Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy Mumbai.

Founded in 1942, Asian Paints is known for its popular heart warming advertising. It’s mascot Gattu — born in 1954 and designed by renowned cartoonist RK Laxman — remains one of India’s most memorable brand icons. In 2002, the brand consciously shifted from a colour focused positioning to one that invoked pride in one’s home: ‘Har ghar kuch kehta hai’, which remains one of the most popular advertising campaigns of all times. It also runs a digital series on celebrity homes.

Talking about the new campaign, Vivek Dutta, executive planning director​ at advertising agency Hakuhodo India, feels the storyline is simple, and demonstrates the need and importance of human relationships. “Paint category is a commodity category. The biggest need of the category is to maintain top of the mind recall. For a brand like Asian Paints it is important to keep up with consumer mindshare by latching on emotions rather than just attributes and features. This campaign does justice to that effort.”