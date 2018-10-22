‘Badhaai Ho’ joins the list of 2018’s festive hits

‘Badhaai Ho’ is the latest triumph for lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently on an unmatched box office high.

Comedy drama Badhaai Ho is the latest Bollywood festive release to benefit from an extended holiday weekend. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer made Rs 44.50 crore over its four-day opening weekend, easily beating the other Hindi movie offering this Dussehra- romantic comedy Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra that earned only Rs 6.10 crore over the same period.

“Badhaai Ho emerges as a big favourite at the ticket windows. Has sensational extended weekend,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh about the film centered on a young man embarrassed with his elderly mother’s pregnancy.

To be sure, the year seems to be favouring most festive releases so far. Films like period drama Padmaavat (Republic Day), Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 (Eid), patriotic sagas Gold and Satyameva Jayate (Independence Day) have made lifetime collections of Rs 282 crore, Rs 166 crore, Rs 102 crore and Rs 79 crore respectively, with particularly strong opening weekends.

Trade website Box Office India said the weekend business of Badhaai Ho has already ensured the film is a hit and the coming days will only go on to show the extent of its success. The film is particularly strong in regions like Delhi and East Punjab while markets like Gujarat, Rajasthan and central India can still catch up. The website emphasized on the fact that a moderately budgeted film doing so well in these areas is uncommon. Badhaai Ho is likely to dominate the north Indian markets up to the release of Yash Raj Films’ Diwali offering Thugs of Hindostan.

Adarsh added that the film is also doing well in overseas markets, like Australia, a trend so far associated only with big star-cast and high-budget films, both in Hindi and regional languages. The Amit Ravindernath Sharma directed film has made AS $ 177,927 (Rs 92.98 lakhs) from 23 locations at last count.

Badhaai Ho is the latest triumph for lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently on an unmatched box office high. His last three releases, crime thriller Andhadhun and comedy dramas Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi have all set the cash registers ringing with collections of Rs 49 crore, Rs 41 crore and Rs 34 crore respectively, with Andhadhun still running in theatres.