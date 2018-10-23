Havas Media elevates Anita Nayyar as CEO, Southeast Asia

Anita Nayyar joined Havas in 2007 as chief executive of the India operations. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Havas Group on Tuesday announced that it had promoted Anita Nayyar as chief executive of Havas Media Southeast (SEA) Asia effective immediately. This is in addition to her role as CEO of Havas Media India.

She will help enable brands in India to expand their footprint to the SEA region working closely with regional and local leadership.

Nayyar will report to Vishnu Mohan, chairman and chief executive of Havas Group, India and Southeast Asia.

“The Southeast (SEA) Asia region has enjoyed remarkable economic progress in recent years, especially the ASEAN countries, capitalizing on urbanization and technology. There is a tremendous opportunity for brands in India to tap into the region’s growth story and Anita’s experience is an asset that will help us move ahead in that direction,” said Mohan in a statement.

Nayyar joined Havas in 2007 as chief executive of the India operations and under her leadership the agency said it had grown exponentially, expanding its offerings as an integrated communications group encompassing traditional, digital, mobile, performance marketing and out-of-home, among others. Nayyar has over three decades of experience in the advertising and media industry.

“The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets and the overall SEA region are a pivotal market of the future for brands across a range of verticals and the possibilities for growth are endless. As Havas Group continues to build on its integrated model and new organisational structure, I’m excited to take on the new challenge and reinforce our commitment to creative excellence and smart media accountability to create new opportunities to boost Havas Media SEA’s growth and momentum,” said Nayyar.

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas Group employs 20,000 people in over 100 countries. In India, the company has been operating for over 10 years, handling clients such as HDFC Bank, RB India, Max Life Insurance and IBM.