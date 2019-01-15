DS Group replaces Priyanka Chopra with Anushka Sharma as Rajnigandha Pearls’ brand face

The television spot features Sharma as the show-stopper at a fashion show where she helps a fellow model by preventing a wardrobe malfunction.

New Delhi: DS Group, the makers of Catch spices and Pulse candy, has appointed Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as the new brand ambassador of its mouth freshener brand Rajnigandha Pearls. She replaces actor Priyanka Chopra who has been promoting the brand since 2014.

Sharma featured in an advertising campaign made by advertising agency L&K Saatchi and Saatchi highlighting the brand philosophy of inherent goodness. The television spot features Sharma as the show-stopper at a fashion show where she helps a fellow model by preventing a wardrobe malfunction. The underlying message being a simple act of goodness can help others.

“The philosophy of goodness has in fact, become an essential part of the brand’s identity and. the latest commercial is yet another piece of creative communication that reinstates this core belief. We are happy to associate with Anushka Sharma, who has surpassed her area of talent and has progressed to uphold philanthropic causes,” said Rajeev Jain, vice-president - marketing, DSL.

Apart from television, the campaign will also be promoted across digital and social media platforms.

Rishi Upadhyay, creative director, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, said “The brief given to us by the brand team was very clear- we had to enhance the brand message ‘Acchai ki ek alag chamak hoti hai’ (loosely translated as goodness has a different sheen). The concept needed to be simple and impactful. This story is based on a small act of goodness done instinctively by Anushka that has a huge impact. The insight comes from how we react when we see someone in trouble. A person who is naturally kind hearted will automatically reach out to help, without a second thought.”

Apart from mouth fresheners, DS Group has a presence in food & beverage, hospitality, tobacco, packaging and agro forestry. It has multiple brands across categories including Catch Spices, Catch Spring water, flavoured water, Chingles-the mini chewing gums, Ksheer, Dairymax, Tulsi, Pass Pass among others.