How to gatecrash the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon India is offering thousands of deals and discounts on various products, including smartphones and laptops, on Amazon Prime Day over July 16-17. Photo: Mint

To gain an edge over rival e-commerce platform Flipkart, Amazon India is now heavily promoting its subscription-based services Amazon Prime, which offers exclusive deals on Amazon Prime Day, free and fast deliveries, besides video and music services. Although the regular annual cost of enjoying the Amazon Prime service is Rs 999, there are a number of ways you can enjoy it free or at a reduced cost.

Amazon India is offering thousands of deals and discounts on various products, including smartphones and laptops, on Amazon Prime Day over July 16-17. Only Amazon Prime customers are eligible for the special discounts.

Amazon is expecting not just a spurt in its sales over the 36-hour-long Amazon Prime Day but is also targeting a jump in its Prime membership, which leads to brand loyalty. An Amazon Prime member is more likely to buy from Amazon than from rival e-commerce portals like Flipkart. The year 2017 witnessed India’s first Prime Day this time in July after which Amazon declared that on Prime Day and in the week leading up to it, more customers had joined Prime than in any full month since the launch of Prime in India.

Here is a list of all viable options on joining Amazon Prime for free or at a knocked-down price and get discounts on Amazon Prime Day.

1. Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime: All users on Amazon are eligible for a free trial of Amazon Prime for 30 days. If you don’t cancel the subscription before the end of the 30-day trial period, only then you will be charged.

2. For Vodafone mobile post-paid customers: If you have a Vodafone post-paid phone connection, just upgrade it to a Vodafone RED plan in case you don’t have one already. Download the Vodafone Play app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Open the Vodafone Play app and click on the special Vodafone­–Amazon offer banner. Then generate an OTP by entering your mobile number to activate your Amazon Prime membership free of cost.

3. For Vodafone’s prepaid customers: If you are in the age group of 18-24 years and have a Vodafone prepaid connection, then you can get a 50% discount on the annual membership of Amazon Prime. So a Rs 999 annual plan of Amazon Prime will cost you just Rs 499. To avail the offer, eligible Vodafone customers can sign up using the MyVodafone App and pay Rs 499 using digital payment methods for a Prime membership.

4. Monthly membership plan: Amazon India has now launched a new monthly subscription service of Amazon Prime at a cost of Rs 129 per month. So, if you don’t want to pay Rs 999 for the annual membership and just want to buy discounted stuff in Amazon Prime Day deals or watch movies during your holidays then this could be the cheapest option for you. An Amazon Prime customer can simply deactivate the service after a month.