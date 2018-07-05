83.9 million viewers watched first 48 FIFA matches live on Sony channels

Cumulatively, Sony Pictures Networks India said that the tournament has garnered 153.2 million viewers which includes live matches, wraparound shows, highlights, repeats, surround programming of FIFA World Cup on its sports network as well as viewership on its video streaming platform SonyLIV. Photo: AP

New Delhi: The 2018 FIFA World Cup continued its strong run in the third week in terms of viewership in India. According to the official broadcaster, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), 83.9 million viewers have tuned in to watch the live telecast of the 48-group stage matches played between 14 June and 29 June, on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN channels.

The network said the female viewership continued its upward trend with 47% of the total viewership. Meanwhile, local language feeds, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam, contributed 47% of the overall viewership of live matches.

Over 30 million viewers live-streamed the 48 matches on video streaming platform SonyLIV’s app and website.

West Bengal with 17.5 million viewers emerged as the top market, contributing to the overall viewership of live matches followed by Kerala (15.8 million), the North East (9.3 million), and Maharashtra and Goa (9 million).

Cumulatively, SPN said the tournament has garnered 153.2 million viewers, which includes live matches, wraparound shows, highlights, repeats, surround programming of FIFA World Cup on its sports network as well as viewership on its video streaming platform SonyLIV .

Television rating agency, Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc), said that 139.3 million impressions were garnered for the first 48 matches played between 14 June and 29 June. Of this, 58% viewership came from urban markets, while rural markets contributed with 42% viewership.

The numbers represent viewers above two years of age who watched the matches across three channels of Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), the official broadcaster of the tournament as well as on DD Sports. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

The top five FIFA viewership markets include Kerala (30%), Assam, North East and Sikkim (28%), West Bengal (24%), Maharashtra and Goa (5%) and Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry (3%). The agency also said that 6% of viewership came from HD channels, which is 1.5 times more than non-FIFA weeks.

Association of Mutual Funds of India emerged as the top advertiser with a total of 392 ad insertions, followed by Hero Motocorp Ltd with 355 and Honda Motorcycles and Scooter Ltd with 260. Other key advertisers in the top 10 list includes e-commerce platform Amazon India, Reserve Bank of India, United Spirits Ltd and auto firm Volkswagen.