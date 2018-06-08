Madison’s Darshana Bhalla and Radha Kapoor Khanna launch talent venture firm

Radha Kapoor Khanna at Do It Creations office in Mumbai. File Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Darshana Bhalla, former chief executive of Mates, the entertainment vertical of advertising agency Madison, has partnered with Radha Kapoor Khanna to launch talent venture firm, Do It Talent Ventures.

The Mumbai-based company will develop talent across the creative industry with a focus on sports, entertainment, music and culinary verticals among others.

Apart from managing talent, the firm will also work with production houses to co-create content, bring international retail and lifestyle brands in the India market and work in the education space to hone creative resources.

“Most talent management firms are currently focused on celebrity brand endorsements and we want to go beyond and create intellectual property (IP) and value creations for our clients. We also aim to develop a research methodology which justifies the investment in the talent management industry. It will be on the lines what BARC and TAM is doing for the broadcasting industry,” said Bhalla, chief executive and founder, Do It Talent Ventures.

With an initial investment of $ 2 million, the firm targets to capture 20% of the overall talent management industry’s market share within a year. Currently, the firm is 10 people strong with backgrounds in the entertainment, digital, public relations and law.

Do It Talent Ventures is a subsidiary of Do It Creations which is a flagship holding company of The Three Sisters: Institutional Office focused on establishing creative businesses across education, media, entertainment, sports and retail.

“Our aim is to being a multi-disciplinary approach to talent management and go beyond the entertainment vertical. Our USP is that we bring commercial prudence to the talent management industry and create brands out of our clients,” said Radha Kapoor Khanna, founder and executive director Do It Creations.

The company has already signed a number of personalities across films, television and sports including Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and Kajal Aggarwal, film director Neeraj Pandey, television actor Samir Kochhar and Vicky Ratnani in Culinary.

While in sports, the brand has signed up with cricketer Virender Sehwag, tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, wrestler Geeta Phogat, badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa, former cricketer Robin Singh, Viren Rasquinha and Aparna Popat.