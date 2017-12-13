Mukesh, Nita Ambani top list of business leaders trending on Google Search in 2017

File photo of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.The 2017 Year in Search results were announced by Google India on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd’s power couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani topped the list of business leaders trending on Google Search in 2017.

They were followed by a host of other corporate leaders who made news in 2017. At number 3 was Azim Premji, followed by Vishal Sikka, Nandan Nilekani, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, N. Chandrasekaran and Uday Kotak.

Among other trends, Bollywood and cricket continue to dominate India’s Search momentum this year too. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was the top trending query on Google this year, mirroring the trend seen on Facebook.

This was followed by searches around Indian Premier League (IPL), highlighting India’s never-ending love for cricket, and keyword “Live Cricket Score” was the third-most trending search query this year.

Among trending news events that witnessed huge interest among Indian users on Google Search were CBSE results, UP elections, goods and services tax (GST) and the budget. Indian users were on point with the rest of the world when it came to knowing more about bitcoin prices or expressing interest about ransomware. India’s historic win at the Miss World ceremony, which catapulted Manushi Chhillar to fame was also part of the top 10 trending news.

Among the top “what is” queries this year were GST, bitcoin, Jallikattu and BS3 vehicles.

The “how to” set of queries saw users seeking answers to a range of subjects. Not surprisingly, “how to link Aadhaar card with PAN card” was the top trending “how to” query, followed by queries such as “how to book Jio phone”, “how to buy bitcoin in India” to “how to file GST return.