McCann Health India bags Grand Prix for Good at Cannes Lions 2017

New Delhi: Indian agencies have made an impressive debut at the ongoing annual advertising festival Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. On the first day of the gala event, Indian agencies bagged a Grand Prix along with 13 Lions, which included 10 Lions in Pharma category and three Lions in Health & Wellness category.

McCann Worldgroup India (McCann Health India) has won the top honour Grand Prix for Good for its campaign titled Immunity Charm created for Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health.

In the Pharma category, McCann Worldgroup won four Gold Lions and four Silver Lions for the Immunity Charm campaign in creative data, data visualization, direct and promo and activation sub-categories.

Meanwhile, the Healthcare Agency of 2016, Medulla Communications, bagged two Silver Lions in different categories for its campaign Last Laugh created for Indian Association of Palliative Care.

In the Health and Wellness category, three agencies bagged a Bronze Lion—Taproot Dentsu, McCann Worldgroup and Ogilvy and Mather.

While Taproot Dentsu bagged a Bronze Lion for its Adidas Odds campaign , McCann Worldgroup won a Bronze Lion for its work on Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health—Immunity Charm. Ogilvy and Mather bagged a Bronze Lion for its work on ITC Savlon—Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks.

There were a total of nine shortlists from India in the Health and Wellness category and 12 shortlists in the Pharma category.

Commenting on the win, Prasoon Joshi, chairman of McCann Asia Pacific and chief executive and chief creative officer of McCann India, said in a statement, “We are really proud of the work done for Afghan Ministry of Public Affairs, titled the Immunity Charm. When an idea is seeded in culture and finds a meaningful role in people’s life it always has a positive impact and increased salience. This idea does exactly that. McCann feels pride in being associated with a brand effort as meaningful as this.”