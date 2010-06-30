Fox launches 7 new channels in India

New Delhi: Fox International Channels (FIC), a part of media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, on Wednesday announced the launch of seven new channels in India across genres like general entertainment, wildlife and music.

The channels include FX, FOX Crime, Nat Geo Music, Nat Geo Adventure, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo HD and Baby TV.

“The (new) channels will give us an opportunity to reach out to a wider audience base in the country and provide content ranging across crime, comedy, adventure, music, fiction and factual shows," FIC India managing director Keertan Adyanthaya told reporters.

All these would be pay channels and the company will soon have advertisers in place for these channels, he added.

The network already has two channels — Nat Geo and Fox History and Entertainment — on air in India.

Asked if the company will look at bringing in more channels from its global portfolio of 185 channels, Adyanthaya said, “We will wait to see the response to these channels and then decide on the future course of action."

He, however, declined to comment on the marketing budget earmarked for promotion of the channels in the country.

The new channels will be available across the country on DTH and cable.

“As of now, FX and Fox Crime are available on Tata Sky and Sun Direct. Nat GEO HD will be available with all DTH operators offering HD service," he said, adding that the channels will be made available through cable distributors soon.

FOX Crime is an entertainment channel dedicated to crime and investigation, while FX is another general entertainment channel with shows like Mad Men, Crash, The Office and Sons of Anarchy.

National Geographic Channel HD will have programming based on animals, nature, history, science, culture and adventure in the high definition format, while Baby TV will feature content for infants and toddlers.