Amul, MakeMyTrip, three others partner with Star India for IPL 11

Star India will telecast IPL 11 with commentary in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali, besides Hindi and English. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Five more brands including toothpaste maker Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd, dairy brand Amul and online travel portal MakeMyTrip have partnered with Star India Pvt. Ltd for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Since Star India plans to launch IPL on four regional language sports channels, Anil Jayaraj, executive vice-president and head of sales for Star India, said the proposition seems to be a hit with advertisers.

“The brands that have come on board will get to leverage the power of multiple screens, multiple languages and broaden their reach and engagement like never before. Advertisers interest in Vivo IPL continues to be very high and we are in advanced conversations with a number of other categories and brands which we will close over the next few days,” he said.

Star will telecast IPL with commentary in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali besides Hindi and English. Parle Products and Vu Television have also signed up for IPL.

Mayank Shah, category head for biscuits and chocolate at Parle Products Pvt. Ltd, said, “We have been investing in IPL over the past few seasons and it has worked very well for us. We believe that this year it will be much bigger and better than before. With six languages and the extra focus on regionalization, IPL will help us target consumers across the country in a language that resonates with them.”

Saujanya Shrivastava, group chief marketing officer, MakeMyTrip said, “IPL 2018 which happens in April and May is the best time for our business. It’s great to partner with Star and be a part of this biggest sporting event in India. We are confident that this association will strengthen our position and have a significant positive impact on our business”

Last week, Star India announced it had signed up close to 10 brands including smartphone maker Vivo SA, beverage maker The Coca-Cola Co. and Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd, the maker of Frooti packaged fruit juice, as sponsors.