Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Oreo launched

Mumbai: With an aim to expand its footprint further in the chocolate category, leading chocolate and confectionery maker Mondelez India has launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Oreo in the premium category.

Mondelez India has a market share of over 65% in the Rs7,500 crore, with Cadbury Dairy Milk portfolio enjoying 41% market share.

“The next few years will be exciting for us especially with India’s chocolate market poised to be one of the fastest in the world. We see this as a huge opportunity to expand our chocolate footprint within the country,” Mondelez India Director-Marketing (Chocolates) Prashant Peres said in a statement