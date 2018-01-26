Supriya Devi, veteran Bengali actress, dies at 85

A file photo of Supriya Devi. Photo: Courtesy Twitter

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali film actress Supriya Devi died of a severe cardiac arrest at her residence in Kolkata early Friday, her daughter said. She was 85.

Born in 1933, Supriya Devi was known for her work over five decades. She had made her debut in Uttam Kumar-starrer ‘Basu Parivar’ in 1952 and never looked back after ‘Sonar Harin’ opposite Uttam Kumar in 1959.

‘Chowringhee’, ‘Bagh Bandi Khela’ and ‘Meghe Dhaka Tara’ were among her classics.

She received the Padma Shri and West Bengal government’s highest civilian award Banga Vibhushan, besides the Filmfare East Lifetime Achievement Award.

She is survived by her daughter.

“Very saddened at the passing of legendary actress of Bengal, Supriya Chowdhury (Debi). We will fondly remember her through her films. Condolences to her family and fans,” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

Expressing grief at the demise of Supriya Devi, legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who acted with her in ‘Jodi Jantem’ besides many others, said they had together been in films for many decades.

Supriya Devi’s contemporary and veteran actress Sabitri Chattopadhyay said, “I cannot believe this news. We regularly talked over phone.”

West Bengal power minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay visited Supriya Devi’s residence to pay tributes and said arrangements were being made on behalf of the state government for the last rites.