Ten Hollywood movies based on video games

A still featuring actor Dwayne Johnson from the American monster film ‘Rampage’.

New Delhi: American monster film Rampage that released in India last Friday is loosely based on the video game series of the same name by American game developer Midway Games. Here are ten other Hollywood films based on video games.

Street Fighter (1994): The Japanese-American action film was based on the Street Fighter video game series about a martial arts hero fighting a tyrannical dictator. Starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raúl Juliá, it made $99 million at the box office.

Mortal Kombat (1995): The American fantasy action film directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, based on the fighting game series Mortal Kombat follows a warrior monk, a soldier and an actor, all three trying to combat an evil sorcerer. Starring Robin Shou, Linden Ashby, Bridgette Wilson and Christopher Lambert, it made $122 million in box office collections.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001): The Angelina Jolie-starrer action adventure film was based on the Tomb Raider video game series. The Simon West directed film earned $274 million at the box office and spawned a sequel, titled Lara Croft: Tomb Raider–The Cradle of Life, which was released in 2003.

House of the Dead (2003): The action horror film was an adaptation of a light gun arcade game of the same name. Directed by Uwe Boll, it made $13 million at the box office.

DOA: Dead or Alive (2006): The martial arts film was loosely based on the Team Ninja fighting game series Dead or Alive. It was directed by Corey Yuen and earned $7 million in box office collections.

Max Payne (2008): The John Moore directed neo-noir action thriller was based on the video game series of the same name about a cop journeying through New York’s criminal world to investigate the death of his wife and child. The Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis-starrer made $85 million at the box office.

Far Cry (2008): The Uwe Boll directed film has been adapted from a video game of the same name. The Til Schweiger-starrer was a box office disaster at collections of $743,634.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2008): The action fantasy film directed by Mike Newell is based on the video game series of the same name about a prince and princess fighting a villain who threatens to destroy the world. The Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton and Ben Kingsley-starrer made $336 million at the box office.

Need for Speed (2014): The 3D action thriller based on the video game series of the same name revolves around a street racer played by Aaron Paul. The Scott Waugh directed film earned $203 million at the box office.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016): The science fiction action film directed by Paul W.S. Anderson is a sequel to Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) and the sixth and final instalment in the Resident Evil film series, loosely based on the survival horror video game series Resident Evil. The Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts and Ruby Rose-starrer made $312 million at the box office.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office Mojo.