Eros forms join venture with ‘Baahubali’ writer V. Vijayendra Prasad

Content production and distribution studio Eros International has announced the formation of a joint venture with V.Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of blockbuster war epic franchise, Baahubali. Prasad and the company will partner and jointly develop scripts, green-light projects, produce and distribute films and web-series across the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages, the latter said in a statement.

Prasad, who last came together with Eros for Salman Khan’s blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), has already completed writing 10 stories which will take shape on screen under this partnership. As part of the projects to be made under the joint venture, Eros has also identified eight to ten filmmakers whose names will be announced soon. As of now, the list includes a family action thriller by Telugu director Sukumar, a thriller to be made in Tamil and Telugu by writer S.S. Kanchi (Prasad’s son and Baahubali filmmaker S.S Rajamouli’s brother) and a film with south Indian actor Sriman making his Hindi directorial debut.

“It is an honour to collaborate with Vijayendra Prasad ji and we are thrilled to embark on this journey,” said Sunil Lulla, managing director, Eros International Media Ltd, in a statement. “ His stories coupled with the vision of some of the best directors in the country being added to our content offering will strengthen our position as the destination for the finest cinematic experience. Our aim is to constantly create lasting IPs (intellectual properties) by collaborating with leading talent across Hindi and regional industries and delivering the best in entertainment.”

Eros had earlier said that it will focus more on digital streaming site Eros Now than on box office. The studio that hasn’t produced a big-ticket Bollywood film since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani in 2015, also sold a 5% stake to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, a move that it admitted, would help scale up its business in terms of both content and marketing.

“I am truly delighted to be associated with a leading studio like Eros International, who are undisputed leaders with the best global marketing and distribution infrastructure and I hope this announcement is the beginning of a long and successful journey together in presenting films that will be appreciated,” Prasad said in a statement.