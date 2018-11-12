It’s time to go local: How brands can connect with vernacular digital users

Vernacular users are likely to account for 75% of India’s digital user base by 2021, says a report from Google and KPMG.

English language users, on the other hand, are expected to see only a 3% rise during the same period, the study goes on to say.

In such a scenario, how do brands ensure that they keep their consumers engaged? As a majority of people take to their native languages to consume content and make purchasing decisions on the internet, how do marketers address some of the challenges that they are likely to encounter along the way?

For key insights into the matter, tune in to the Hindustan Times Facebook page on November 13.

As part of the third episode of Brand Studio Live, seven brand leaders will delve into the theme of ‘The future is vernacular - Engaging the native digital consumer’.

The hour-long event will be divided into seven segments focusing on different sub-topics.

While KV Sridhar, founder and Chief Creative Officer, HyperCollective, will speak on ‘Regional tsunami: Brace yourself for the regional content onslaught’, Amit Tiwari, Vice President- Marketing, Havells, will shed light on how to leverage technology to connect with customers.

Nitin Sethi, Vice President Digital, Indigo, will talk about the importance of regional communication and establishing trust through digital mediums.

For Punit Modhgil, Director and Co-founder, Octane Marketing, and Punit Dharamsi, Vice President-Marketing and Investor Education, AMFI, the talking points will include personalized marketing and the challenges in going vernacular, respectively.

Archana Aggarwal, VP-Media, Airtel, and Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Honda Bikes, are the other brand masters who will be a part of the show.

Webcast live from the HT newsroom every month, Brand Studio Live gets the brains behind India’s leading brands to collaborate over the future of marketing.

The event is hosted jointly by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia, and is a part of the HT Brand Leadership Series, an ongoing property from HT.com that hosts content around breakthroughs in marketing.

The inaugural episode revolved around customer journeys and how brands are evolving to match the needs of empowered consumers. Featuring in it were Jodie Sangster (IBM Watson), Pallavi Singh (MG Motor India), and Kedar Apte (Castrol), among other marketing mavericks.

The second episode focused on the evolution of branded content, with brand masters such as Solomon Wheeler (Vistara), Himani Agrawal (Microsoft), and Amit Bajaj (Nissan) sharing their views on the subject.

To find out more, log on to www.brandleadership.hindustantimes.com