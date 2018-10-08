Bata signs Sushant Singh Rajput as brand ambassador

Sushant Sing Rajput, who hails from Patna, has made a transition from television to films. Photo: HT

New Delhi: European footwear major Bata on Monday announced that it had appointed Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as brand ambassador to promote its men’s casual range of footwear. The company said the move was in line with the objective of making the brand relevant and aspirational among young consumers.

Rajput, who hails from Patna, has made a transition from television to films. He is best known for films like M.S. Dhoni and Kai Po Che. Rajput will initially be seen promoting Bata’s New men’s casual collection in the ‘Be Surprised’ campaign.

“Sushant is a multifaceted actor who is a favourite amongst today’s youth with his performances and style. He is a perfect fit for the brand due to his charming persona and panache. He brings a freshness to the brand and we are happy to kick off this exciting partnership with him to make Bata more relatable to the youth,” said Sandeep Kataria, chief executive, Bata India Limited.

Rajput will be promoting the new casual collection with mesh, flyknit and lycra materials and lightweight soles which provide comfort, design and value for men who love the trendy and casual look.

Bata already has Kriti Sanon as a brand ambassador for its women’s range and Smriti Mandhana as the face of its sports brand, Power. In a recent ad campaign, Sanon confesses she thought Bata was for the older generation and that she now stands corrected.

Bata India sells footwear, accessories and bags through brands like Bata, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, Power, Marie Claire, Weinbrenner, North Star, Scholl, Bata Comfit and Bubblegummers. It retails in over 1,365 exclusive Bata stores and online along with multi-brand footwear dealer stores across the country.