Cab booking, travel, e-tail top monthly transactions online

Average monthly transactions per customer are the highest in the cab booking segment ,with users taking at least three rides per month. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: More men than women transact on e-commerce and digital platforms in a day, according to a report from Dentsu Aegis Network’s social media agency WAT Consult. Of the average customers per day on such platforms, 76.3% are men and 23.7% women.

The report titled E-commerce in India – Consumer Perspective, maps buying behaviours across categories, including e-tailing, cab booking, travel, entertainment, food and beverages and electronics, among others.

While majority of e-commerce consumers fall under the age group of 25 - 36 years, the highest spenders are those above 37 years. Average monthly transactions per customer are the highest in the cab booking segment ,with users taking at least three rides per month, followed by travel, e-tail and food & beverages, where an online transaction is made at least once a month.

Top four metros, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, comprise the highest number of average customers per day (29.3%) followed by Bengaluru and Ahmedabad (27.3%), small metros (22.08%) and small towns (21.4%). Small metros are those with a population of one to four million, while for small towns it is below one million.

There is no major difference between overall average monthly spends of male and female consumers. While men spend Rs 2,209 women, spend around Rs 2,124 monthly.

”E-commerce is playing a vital role in bridging the gap between consumers residing in tier-I and tier-II cities. It is also helping premium brands increase their presence in semi-urban areas, where they have no retail outlets,” according to Rajiv Dingra, founder and chief executive, WAT Consult. “Scale is the only issue, where more people need to shop online more often. Also, while electronic, mobiles and apparel markets will always stay on top, we will see immense growth in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and grocery segment in the future.”

The report highlighted multiple behaviour trends specific to different categories. There is a 12% increase in the amount of money spent during weekdays in the e-tailing category as office goers tend to indulge in impulse purchases while browsing shopping websites/apps during commuting or lunch hours.

With an average transaction size of Rs 573 in the food & beverages category, there is a 13% difference in the transaction size on a weekend over a weekday. Consumers transact more with a brand between Thursdays and Sunday. Switchers (people who do online purchase only once in six months) are higher in this category, since people prefer to try out different cuisines and avoid ordering from the same place more than once.

The entertainment category, which focuses on online movie ticket booking, is male dominated, with 79.3% of men transacting with brands. With an average ticket size of Rs 892, the average transaction size is similar during weekdays and weekends. Meanwhile, the average transaction size is highest in the electronics category during the weekend, at around Rs 7,854, 15% higher than that on a weekday. Transactions are higher in metros and less in smaller towns as consumers prefer purchase of electronic items from the local stores.