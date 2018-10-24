Indranil Chakravarty appointed head of Sony’s independent venture StudioNEXT

An engineer from IIT Kharagpur, Indranil Chakravarty has 30 years of experience working with organizations across sectors, handling varied job functions across business verticals such as marketing and sales.

New Delhi: Media and entertainment company Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has appointed Indranil Chakravarty as the head of StudioNEXT, its independent production venture that is intended to create intellectual properties for television and digital media.

Chakravarty will report to Danish Khan, business head at Sony Entertainment Television (SET). The two will together set up the studio business.

An independent business unit of SPN, StudioNEXT will function as a content creator for SPN’s media business as well as for other channels, networks and over-the-top video streaming players within India and globally.

The new venture formed this August has co-produced the recent tenth season of Sony’s popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati in partnership with television production company Big Synergy. Going forward, StudioNEXT will produce new IPs while leveraging the existing ones under SPN media.

Chakravarty was previously chief executive officer at Big Synergy, where he spearheaded the company’s expansion in different geographies while creating high-impact properties over the past eight years. An engineer from IIT Kharagpur with a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM, Lucknow, Chakravarty has 30 years of experience working with organizations across sectors, handling varied job functions across business verticals such as marketing and sales.

“I am excited to have Indranil spearhead StudioNEXT. I am confident that Indranil, with his excellent understanding of the entertainment ecosystem, along with his abilities to nurture creative talent and build a creative culture, will make StudioNEXT a cutting-edge content creator,” Khan said about the new appointment in a statement.