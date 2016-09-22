ITC’s Bukhara gets recognition as one of the world’s best restaurants

Kolkata: ITC Ltd on Wednesday said its Bukhara restaurant has been recognized as one of the world’s best by Conde Nast Traveler, USA. In a statement the company cited Conde Nast’s editor-in-chief Pilar Guzman as saying: “We love that nothing about this place has changed in 30 years. The result is the most masterful North-West Frontier tandoor-style cooking imaginable.”

The creamy Dal Bukhara, one of the restaurant’s signature dishes, is slow cooked for 18 hours, ITC claims, making it the world’s slowest cooked lentil. Since inception, more than 35 years ago, it has sold at least 2.5 million portions of Dal Bukhara, according to ITC.

Always a stickler for quality, prawns served at Bukhara must weigh 80g or more—an inviolable standard. Another of Bukhara’s signature offerings is the family naan, which measures four feet in diameter and is larger than a small blanket. At Bukhara, food is cooked only in clay ovens or tandoors and meat served by it is never accompanied by any sauce.

“In a world where change is the order of the day, Bukhara continues to be acknowledged for its culinary excellence since its inception over three decades ago,” chief executive of ITC Hotels Dipak Haksar was cited as saying in the company’s statement.

Bukhara is one of the many restaurants that ITC runs at its hotels, offering cuisines that leverage India’s culinary diversity.