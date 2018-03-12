Ten upcoming Hindi films based on real-life stories

A still from Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Raid’.

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid, which releases this week, is based on the real-life story of a high-profile income tax raid carried out in Uttar Pradesh. A look at 10 other films based on true incidents slated for release in the coming months.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran: The John Abraham and Diana Penty-starrer is based on nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The Abhishek Sharma-directed film will release on 6 April 2018.

Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Rajkumar Hirani directs Ranbir Kapoor in the biographical film based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s tumultuous life. Co-starring Manisha Koirala and Dia Mirza, the film is scheduled for release on 29 June 2018.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut plays Rani Laxmibai in the epic biographical film directed by Telugu filmmaker Krish. The film is slated for release on 3 August 2018.

Gold: Director Reema Kagti’s historical sports drama has been described as a fictional story set on the backdrop of true incidents about India winning the Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation in 1948. The Akshay Kumar-starrer is slated for release on the Independence Day weekend of 15 August 2018.

Paltan: J.P. Dutta’s war film is based on the China-India conflict of 1962. The Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shroff film will hit the screens on 7 September 2018.

The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher plays former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the biographical political film directed by Vijay Gutte. It is scheduled for release on 21 December 2018.

Gully Boy: Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming musical drama is based on real-life Mumbai rappers. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, it will arrive in theatres on 14 February 2019.

Kesari: The Akshay Kumar film is based on the 1897 battle of Saragarhi. Co-starring Parineeti Chopra, it is scheduled for release on 22 March 2019.

’83: Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in the biopic based on India’s historic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film to be directed by Kabir Khan will release on 5 April 2019.

Uri: Former UTV head Ronnie Screwvala has announced a film on the Indian army’s surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir carried out after the September 2016 Uri terror attacks. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead.