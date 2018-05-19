Pawel Pawlikowski wins best director at Cannes for ‘Cold War’
The best actress award was given to Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova for playing a jobless single mother from post-Soviet Central Asia adrift in Moscow in Sergey Dvortsevoy’s ‘Ayka’
Last Published: Sat, May 19 2018. 11 59 PM IST
Cannes: Poland’s Pawel Pawlikowski won the best director award at the Cannes film festival Saturday for his love story “Cold War”.
Pawlikowski, who won an Oscar for “Ida” in 2013, said the award was a “rare piece of good news these days” for Poland.
The best actress award was given to Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova for playing a jobless single mother from post-Soviet Central Asia adrift in Moscow in Sergey Dvortsevoy’s “Ayka”.
The 33-year-old actress, who also starred in Dvortsevoy’s acclaimed debut film “Tulpan”, was praised by the Hollywood Reporter for her “intense, committed performance”.
First Published: Sat, May 19 2018. 11 58 PM IST
More From Consumer »
- Inspired by Hollywood, Bollywood extends advance release date period
- ‘Deadpool 2’ competes with mid-sized Bollywood movies
- ‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain’ review: Harish Vyas’ Varanasi-set film only skims the surface of its subject
- Deadpool 2 review: Riotous fun but fails to put the ‘F’ in family
- Rs100 crore and counting: 10 years. 64 films
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Pawel Pawlikowski wins best director at Cannes for ‘Cold War’
China to ‘significantly’ boost buying of US goods: White House
Google’s Duplex AI robot will warn that calls are recorded
Tesla shareholders urged to separate chairman’s role from Elon Musk
IMD warns of thunderstorm, squall in Delhi-NCR tonight