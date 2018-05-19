Pawel Pawlikowski wins best director at Cannes for ‘Cold War’

Director Pawel Pawlikowski stands next to Jury member Kristen Stewart at Cannes. Photo: Reuters

Cannes: Poland’s Pawel Pawlikowski won the best director award at the Cannes film festival Saturday for his love story “Cold War”.

Pawlikowski, who won an Oscar for “Ida” in 2013, said the award was a “rare piece of good news these days” for Poland.

The best actress award was given to Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova for playing a jobless single mother from post-Soviet Central Asia adrift in Moscow in Sergey Dvortsevoy’s “Ayka”.

Samal Yeslyamova, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film “The Little One” (Ayka). Photo: Reuters

The 33-year-old actress, who also starred in Dvortsevoy’s acclaimed debut film “Tulpan”, was praised by the Hollywood Reporter for her “intense, committed performance”.