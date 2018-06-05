‘Game of Thrones Season 8 script ‘self-destruct’ after shooting’

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Jamie Lannister in the HBO show, said being the last instalment, the makers are “strict” this time and the artistes receive their lines in a digital format.

London: Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has said filming of Season 8 of the popular fantasy show is akin to featuring in a Mission: Impossible film as the scripts of the series tend to “self-destruct” after the actors are through with the scenes.

“They’re very very strict. It’s reached a crazy level this year. We actually get the scripts, and then when we’ve shot the scene—and we only have it digitally—and then when you’ve done the scene, it just vanishes. It’s like ‘Mission: Impossible’. ‘This will self-destruct’,” Coster-Waldau told Elite Daily.

GOT is known for its unpredictable plot points and some of them involve the killing of popular characters at frequent intervals. Fans believe some of the main characters will not come out alive in the eighth and final season, which will air next year.