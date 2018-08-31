Banks will remain open in first week of September, says govt

Banks will be closed on Sunday (2 September) and second Saturday (8 September). Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Friday said banks will remain open in the first week of September, putting to rest rumours on social media about closure of banks for six days.

“It has come to notice that a rumour is circulating in several sections of the social media that banks will be closed for 6 days in the first week of September 2018, causing undue panic among the general public,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Banks will remain open and banking activity will continue unimpeded in the first week of September. Banks will only observe holidays on Sunday, 2 September and second Saturday, 8 September. Monday, 3 September is not a pan India holiday and banks only in some states where a holiday is declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 will remain closed,” the statement added.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employees are set to go on mass casual leave on September 4-5 for their demands relating to retirement benefits, though they have said it will not hamper day-to-day functioning of banks. “To express deep resentment at the attitude of the officials of the Government of India, RBI staff members have waited too long and the limit of patience is crossing and are left with no alternative but to observe two consecutive days strike action (Mass casual leave on September 4 and 5, 2018),” the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees had said earlier.

The demands include updation of pension for contributory provident fund retainers and allow CPF/ additional provident fund for those recruited from 2012, among other demands.

(With PTI inputs)