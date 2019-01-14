Instagram Egg beats Kylie Jenner for most-liked post ever
Last Published: Mon, Jan 14 2019. 08 05 PM IST
Dubai: A picture of a plain, brown egg garnered more than 28 million likes on Instagram as of early Monday evening, becoming the platform’s most-liked post ever. It was first posted on 4 January by an account called @world_record_egg.
The previous Instagram record was held by celebrity Kylie Jenner, whose charming photo announcing her baby Stormi in February last year was liked 18 million times.
It isn’t clear why the egg was posted or whether there’s any deeper meaning to the post.
Jenner didn’t take the defeat lying down. She responded with her own post, cracking an egg on the street, which quickly got more than 16 million views. “Take that little egg,” she wrote.
