Things to do in Mumbai this weekend

The stage version ‘Mughal-e-Azam’.

Theatre

Mughal-e-Azam

The stage version of K. Asif’s classic 1960 film about a prince who defies his father and falls in love with a courtesan is back in Mumbai. When Feroz Abbas Khan’s adaptation opened here in 2016, Mint Lounge said it was “rich in period flavour and spectacle” and had transposed the epic themes of original to the stage with considerable success.

Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, 31 May-3 June, 8pm. Rs500-8,500.

Film

Crumb

‘Crumb’ is an intimate portrait of a deeply weird, divisive and singular artist.

Robert Crumb is a legendary American underground cartoonist, the author of Fritz the Cat and other outrageous, provocative works. This 1994 documentary on him by Terry Zwigoff (Ghost World) is an intimate portrait of a deeply weird, divisive and singular artist. This is part of the Hive Film Club Documentary screening series.

Hive at Gostana, 2 June, 4pm. Rs250.

Music

Selvaganesh At The Quarter

V. Selvaganesh comes from an illustrious music family.

Perhaps the best-known Carnatic percussionist of his generation, V. Selvaganesh comes from an illustrious music family. The kanjira maestro continues to innovate while remaining authentic to the musical traditions that he grew up in. Head on over to the Quarter to catch Selvaganesh and his son Swaminathan perform a largely improvised set of East-meets-West fusion.

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, June 1, 9pm, Rs749-1499.