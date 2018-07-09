Ten upcoming Bollywood sports biopics

A still from Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma.

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma that releases this week is a biopic on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. Here are ten other sports biopics Bollywood has to offer in the coming months, a trend that the industry has embraced for the past few years beginning with films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Mary Kom (2014).

Gold:The Akshay Kumar-starrer is based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh and others who helped India win its first Olympic gold medal as a free nation. The Reema Kagti directed film is scheduled for release this Independence Day on 15 August.

The Saina Nehwal biopic:The film on the ace badminton player will see Shraddha Kapoor play the title role. The Amol Gupte directed film will go on floors later this year.

’83:Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in the sports biopic on the India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The Kabir Khan directed film is slated for release on 10 April, 2020.

The Mithali Raj biopic: Viacom18 Motion Pictures has announced a film on the life of the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket team. The producers are yet to announce a cast or director.

The Abhinav Bindra biopic:Harshvardhan Kapoor is slated to play the lead role in a film on the life of the legendary shooter. To be directed by Kannan Iyer, the film will hit screens in 2019.

The Pullela Gopichand biopic: An untitled biopic on ace badminton player Pullela Gopichand has been announced by Fox Star Studios along with Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment. The producers are yet to finalise a director or cast for the film that will reportedly be made both in Hindi and Telugu.

The Dhyan Chand biopic: Filmmaker Pooja Shetty has announced a film on the life of the great hockey player. Names ranging from Varun Dhawan to Shah Rukh Khan have been thrown up but none locked yet.

The PV Sindhu biopic: Actor Sonu Sood is producing a film on the young badminton player. While names like Deepika Padukone have been thrown up, a final decision on the cast has not been made yet.

The PT Usha biopic: Director Revathy S. Varmha will make a film on the legendary athlete in English to be dubbed in four other languages, Hindi, Malayalam, Chinese and Russian. While a final cast is yet to be announced, actor Priyanka Chopra seems to be the front runner for the title role.

The Murlikant Petkar biopic: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly been signed on to play the differently abled sportsman who won the gold at the 1970 Commonwealth Games and the Paralympics in Germany in 1972. The film is to be directed by Prashant Singh.