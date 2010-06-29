Oprah tops Forbes celebrity power list

Washington: Superstar US talkshow host Oprah Winfrey regained the title of the world’s most powerful celebrity in her fourth appearance in the top spot, said a survey published by Forbes magazine Monday.

With $315 million in earnings, Winfrey, 56, who next year is set to launch her own television channel, ousted Angelina Jolie as the top power player with the actress slipping from last year’s number one to the 18th spot.

In second place to the enduring talkshow diva, popular singer Beyonce Knowles jumped two positions with earnings of $87 million, following a profitable year for her growing entertainment and fashion empire.

Director James Cameron, fresh from the success of his record-breaking movie “Avatar," came in third with earnings of $210 million.

The top rankings are based on income over the past 12 months, as well as web references, press clippings, broadcast mentions and major magazine covers devoted to the celebrity, Forbes said.

At number four was the list’s highest-ranked newcomer — singing sensation and one-woman fashion whirlwind Lady Gaga.

With huge tours and successful music ventures, the New York-born entertainer earned 62 million dollars over the last year.

Golfer Tiger Woods kept his high standing despite sensational reports of his kinky extra-marital affairs, maintaining the number five position and raking in 105 million dollars even in the wake of his self-imposed six-month break from the game.

Others in the top 10 included pop singer Britney Spears at six, and Irish rockers U2 at seven.

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock, whose cheating husband kept her in the tabloid limelight, soared from last year’s 92nd spot to be this year’s number eight, with 56 million dollars in earnings.

Actor Johnny Depp was at number nine, while singer Madonna fell seven positions over her 2009 spot to round out the top 10 with $58 million in earnings.