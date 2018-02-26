Sridevi was getting ready for dinner with husband when she suffered cardiac arrest: report

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were in Dubai to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Photo: AFP

Dubai/Mumbai: As anxious crowds milled around her Mumbai home and stars visited the family to pay their condolences, a Dubai paper Monday reported that Bollywood superstar Sridevi was getting ready for dinner with husband Boney Kapoor when she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Uncertainty over when the body would arrive and the many questions surrounding her sudden death in Dubai late Saturday intensified as the day progressed.

Boney and Sridevi, 54, were in Dubai to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. While most of the extended family as well as Boney and younger daughter Khushi had returned, Sridevi decided to stay back. The elder daughter, Jahnvi, was in Mumbai to complete a shooting schedule.

Some details of what may have happened were pieced together by the Khaleej Times newspaper, which quoted people aware of the matter as saying that the matter was under police investigation. According to the newspaper, an Indian Consulate official and a family member were called inside the morgue Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Boney, who produced ‘Mr India’, which gave Sridevi one of her most remembered roles, flew back to Dubai to surprise his wife with a dinner, the paper reported. He reached the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel around 5.30pm (Dubai time) and woke her up and they chatted for about 15 minutes, the report said.

Sridevi then went to the bathroom to get ready. When she didn’t come out for 15 minutes, Boney knocked on the door. He did not get any response and forced open the door, to find her lying motionless in the bathtub that was full of water. “He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9pm,” Khaleej Times quoted the person aware of the matter as saying.

The police and paramedics rushed to the site, but she was pronounced dead. Her body was taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

The body of the late actor, who embodied superstardom in the 1980s and 1990s in what was a hugely male dominated industry, is expected to reach Mumbai late on Monday after authorities in Dubai conclude all the formalities.

Back home, fans, family and friends were still trying to come to grips with what had happened. While crowds hung around Boney and Sridevi’s empty Lokhandwala home, many celebrities visited Boney’s brother, Anil Kapoor’s residence, to offer their condolences.

The couple’s daughters, Khushi and Jhanvi, are at Anil Kapoor’s home, waiting for some news. Amongst those who visited Anil Kapoor’s bungalow were Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Tabu, Saroj Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Honey Irani. Sridevi’s stepson Arjun Kapoor as well as Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Nikhil Dwivedi, Anupam Kher and Ishaan Khatter, co-star of Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi’s debut film Dhadak, also called on the Kapoors last night.