Sridevi death: Dubai police clears process for release of body, says Indian Consulate

Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding and had stayed back after the ceremonies. Photo: AP

Dubai: The Dubai police on Tuesday handed over the letters for the release of Bollywood actor Sridevi’s body to the Indian mission in Dubai and her family for embalming, Consulate General of India said on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old actor, hailed as Indian cinema’s first woman superstar, died in her hotel room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers late on Saturday due to accidental drowning, according to Dubai police.

Her stepson Arjun Kapoor arrived in Dubai on Tuesday to be with his father Boney Kapoor as he wraps up formalities and takes the body home to Mumbai.

“Dubai Police has handed over the Consulate and the family members letters for the release of the mortal remains of the Indian cinema icon Sridevi Boney Kapoor so that they can proceed for embalming,” the Consulate General of India tweeted.

Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding and had stayed back after the ceremonies. Her husband had flown back to Mumbai with their younger daughter Khushi, but returned to Dubai to surprise her.