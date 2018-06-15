Salman Khan, other Bollywood stars face ‘million dollar’ lawsuit in US

Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Photo: HT

Washington: Bollywood actor Salman Khan and a host of other film artistes, including Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh and Prabhu Deva, have been sued by an Indian-American promoter, which alleged that they refused to perform at a concert in the US despite having taken money. The US lawsuit, filed by Chicago-based Vibrant Media Group before a northern district court of Illinois, Eastern Division, on 10 June, has been assigned to district judge Sharon Johnson Coleman.

Others sued by the promoter include superstar Akshay Kumar, besides singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Usha Mangeshkar.

The Vibrant Media Group in its lawsuit against the Indian artistes and their agents Matrix India Entertainment Consultants Pvt. Ltd and Yashraj Films Pvt. Ltd alleged “breach of contract”.

According to the complaint, Vibrant Media Group had in 2013 hired the artistes to appear live and perform at the concert Celebrating 100 years of Indian Cinema, which was to be held on 1 September 2013. That show had to be cancelled as Salman Khan was unable to leave India because of his black buck poaching case in Rajasthan.

The Vibrant Media Group had agreed to postpone the event, the lawsuit said.

The Vibrant Media Group, according to the lawsuit, recently learned that Salman Khan and other artistes, instead of keeping their promise to it or even offering to return their deposits, have agreed to perform with another promoter.

“All calls to Mr Khan, his agents, and other artistes, for the return of the funds have gone unanswered,” the group said as it sought damages of at least $1 million.

According to the complaint, Vibrant Media paid more than $200,000 to Salman Khan in advance of the concert to be held at the Sears Centre in Chicago on 1 September 2013. Katrina Kaif was paid $40,000 and Sonakshi $36,000. None of these funds have been returned, it alleged.