‘2.0’ records two-day box office collections of Rs 109 crore

New Delhi: Rajinikanth’s science fiction flick ‘2.0’ continued its steady march at the box office on day two. The film’s two-day all-India total stands at Rs 109 core — it made Rs 45 crore on the second day after Rs 64 crore on day one

The Hindi version of the film made around Rs 18 crore, a minimal drop from day one, but fairly impressive considering the film was only dubbed in Hindi.

The Hindi version recorded a two-day collection of around Rs 38 crore.

Trade website Box Office India said the film was performing well in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab, Bihar and Central India, all traditional territories where dubbed South Indian films struggle, thanks to the presence of Akshay Kumar, who plays the antagonist.

Further, the S.Shankar directed film made around Rs 18.57 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and crossed the $1-million mark in the US and UAE-GCC. According to trade experts, the numbers are decent, but the film has to sustain the momentum on Sunday to put up a solid weekend total.

Box Office India pointed out that at Rs 64 crore net, the all-India first day collections of the Rajinikanth film were only about a little more than 50% of the opening figures of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, which had made more than Rs 120 crore in 2017. Tamil Nadu, Rajni’s home ground, recorded around Rs 16.5 crore. Mumbai remained an important player at Rs 6.5 crore, while Delhi-Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab and Rajasthan followed up with Rs 4.86 crore, Rs 1.93 crore and Rs 1.28 crore, respectively.

Much of the burden for the recovery of ‘2.0’’s Rs 510 crore investment still rides on its theatrical business. While the satellite TV rights have gone to Zee Network for Rs 110 crore, around Rs 80 crore has come from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for distribution rights of the Hindi version.

