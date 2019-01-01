December movie round-up: ‘Simmba’ shines as ‘Zero’ fails to impress

Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba has made Rs 75.11 crore at last count.

New Delhi: It seems to be an unusually great year for Indian movie business, with the last month ending on a fairly impressive note. Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, trade experts say, has not just taken a flying start at the box office, making Rs 75.11 crore at last count, but also made up for the debacle that was Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero at one-week plus collections of Rs 85.90 crore.

“Quite obviously, the film is headlined by Ranveer Singh with Sara Ali Khan being a major draw for the youth. Add to that the blockbuster machinery of director Rohit Shetty and the Midas touch of producer Karan Johar,” said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar.

Trade website Box Office India estimated that the four-day figures of the film should be in the range of Rs. 94-95 crore and it should easily cross the Rs. 100 crore mark by the end of the big new year holiday on Tuesday.

Simmba’s success, Johar said, has shown that audiences are still ready to lap up typical mass entertainers and can go for mindless comedies as long as it makes some sense. Films like Judwaa 2, Baaghi 2 and Simmba show that there is always a market for regular commercial formulas dished out in a different style. Moreover, Johar estimates the Indian film box office to have grown by 12-15% over 2017 by the end of 2018.

The other decent winner this month has been Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath that has earned Rs. 63.98 crore, apart from Hindi-Kannada action period drama KGF that has made Rs. 26 crore in its Hindi version alone.

The Hollywood run in India this month was led by superhero film Aquaman that made Rs. 47.85 crore. Other English-language offerings like adventure film Mortal Engines and superhero flick Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse managed Rs. 1.5 crore and Rs. 6.25 crore respectively.

Among non-Hindi language offerings, Tamil action thriller Adanga Maaru stood out with earnings of Rs. 2.83 crore in Chennai over two weeks.

To be sure, there is much to look forward to next month. As soon as next week, there is Vicky Kaushal’s action film Uri: The Surgical Strike followed by Emraan Hasmi’s comedy drama Cheat India and Kangana Ranaut’s much delayed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

“The cycle continues and we’re expecting a good month,” Johar said.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Box Office India and Bollywood Hungama