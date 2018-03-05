Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water wins best picture, Guillermo Del Toro best director
Los Angeles: Fantastical romance The Shape of Water won best picture, the film industry’s most prestigious honour, at Sunday’s Oscar ceremony.
The Fox Searchlight movie’s Mexican filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro, took home the best director Oscar, dashing the hopes of a rare win by a woman or a black filmmaker.
The movie about a mute cleaning woman who falls in love with a strange river creature had gone into the ceremony with a leading 13 nominations, and won a total of four Academy Awards.
As expected, Britain’s Gary Oldman was named best actor for playing World War Two leader Winston Churchill in Warner Bros.’ Darkest Hour, while Frances McDormand’s woman in a fury was a popular best actress winner for Fox Searchlight’s dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Elsewhere, awards were spread around, recognizing first-timers, LGBT movies and films inspired by other cultures.
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tackled Hollywood’s sexual misconduct scandal with jokes on a night heavy with nods to activism on issues ranging from LGBT issues and school shootings to sexism and racism.
Gay romance Call Me by Your Name won best adapted screenplay and racial satire Get Out won best original screenplay.
A Fantastic Woman, Chile’s groundbreaking story about a transgender woman, played by transgender actress Daniela Vega, won best foreign language film, and Mexican-inspired Coco”was named best animated feature.
Sam Rockwell, and Allison Janney took home their first Oscars for their supporting roles Three Billboards and independent ice-skating movie I, Tonya, respectively. Reuters
Latest News »
- India may not be exempt from higher US steel import tariffs
- Defer Binani Cement’s resolution process, Braj Binani group tells NCLT
- Govt to set up more NCLTs to handle wave of bankruptcy cases
- Sebi to focus on big bang market reforms at board meeting
- Kumar Rangarajan, who sold his Little Eye Labs to Facebook, is back with Slang Labs