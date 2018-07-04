Shraddha Kapoor pushes for women empowerment in new Baggit campaign

Shraddha Kapoor is not only relevant and a great style icon, she also brings to the table a strong individualistic perspective. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: With an eye on increasing its sales by 25%, the home-grown bags and accessories brand Baggit has launched an ad campaign titled “Put it on the table” featuring its new brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Made by advertising agency Famous Innovations, the brand’s television commercial (TVC) encourages women to speak their mind and make their voices heard. The ad shows Kapoor addressing women empowerment by making a woman speak up after being constantly interrupted by a man.

“Shraddha is not only relevant and a great style icon, she also brings to the table a strong individualistic perspective. She has not been afraid to speak up on issues that matter to women,’ said Nina Lekhi, managing director and chief design curator, Baggit India Private Ltd. “With this new campaign, we are planning to expand in tier two cities through multi-brand outlets and tier three cities through online distribution,” added Lekhi.

Raj Kamble, founder and chief operating officer of Famous Innovations said the ad was conceptualised to encourage women to share their point of view without any hesitation. “We hope to build further on this idea and bring it alive in its fullness. Today, we have taken on mansplaining, but “Put it on the table” is not about women alone. It can be a man or anyone who feels like his or her voice is being suppressed,” said Kamble.

The campaign is dominated by 30 and 50 second TVCs which are expected to be backed by a series of print and digital campaigns in the next few months. The company will also use outdoor media in the metros to push its campaign.

Women personal accessories brands, particularly the handbag labels such as Caprese by VIP industries which brought Alia Bhatt on board, and Lavie by Planet Retail which recently signed Kangana Ranaut as its brand ambassador, have been leveraging celebrity star power to drive sales. “Celebrities like Shraddha (Kapoor) and Alia (Bhatt) work wonders for most lifestyle categories. These women are young and successful and their values rub off on the brands they endorse,” said Niti Kumar, managing partner, MediaCom, a media agency network.

According to MediaCom, women’s personal care and apparel brands invest between ₹200 to 300 crore annually on advertising while the handbags category invests about ₹40 to 50 crore. “Not only do Indian consumers now have the option of premium branded handbags, there are multiple brands to choose from,” said Kumar. “To woo consumers and get more market share, brands like Caprese and Lavie need to start reaching more buyers via advertising investments – hence the growth,” added Kumar.

According to market research firm Euromonitor, the market size of bags and luggage category in the personal accessories segment is about ₹204 billion, excluding all sports equipment bags. Between 2013 and 2018, the sector grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2023. The rise in the female working population and accelerating incomes of the middle- and upper-income group has spiked the sale of handbags in the country.

Kumar said there is an increase of nearly 30% on advertising investments by handbag brands. Like Baggit, Caprese—which is the premium women handbags brand from VIP Bags—also relies on the popularity of Alia Bhatt who has been associated with the brand for the last three years. “We got Alia on board when she was very young because we wanted someone fresh and glamorous. After collaborating with her, we have witnessed a 40% rise in our sales,” said Sudip Ghose, chief executive officer at VIP Industries.

Noting the importance young women give to lifestyle products like handbags, Vivek Dutta, executive planning director of advertising agency Hakuhodo India said handbags are becoming a symbol of independence and stature, and the actresses reflect the consumer’s image. Hence, handbag brands are spending more on getting popular celebrities on board because young women look up to such trendsetters. “A top actress or a star creates a reflection of the consumer’s self image. The brands draw this energy to reach out to a wider audience,” said Dutta.