Parle 20-20 turns 10, launches new campaign

New Delhi: Parle Products-owned cookie brand 20-20 has launched a new campaign titled ‘Taste mein 20 out of 20’ to mark its 10th anniversary in India. The brand, which targets teenagers and young adults, through its campaign showcases everyday situations that today’s youth encounter while dealing with redundant traditional norms.

Conceptualised and crafted by advertising agency Everest Brand Solutions, the campaign comprises of five films featuring entertaining events which involve social situations that affect young adults—a mother encouraging her daughter to dress as she pleases , a father supporting her teenage daughter to travel with boys, a landlord bonding with a potential tenant from another religion , a modern twist to arranged marriage and a real estate agent supporting a live-in couple looking to rent out a house in the city.

The brand features as an integral part of narrative applauding each character that has moved ahead with the times and is taking baby steps to gradually change orthodox social mores.

“Parle 20-20 cookies was created by Parle Products for the young adults because it was completely an underserved segment. Brands available in the cookie category talk only to housewives or the older age group. This audience is self-aware and is re-inventing social values to make the world a better place. We wanted to build a strong consumer franchise by positioning 20-20 as a brand that supports this new-age thought process which is free of prejudice and extremely inclusive of change,” said Mayank Shah, category head, Parle Products.

The television campaign is being promoted across 11 languages along with a digital leg.

“The brief was to create a narrative for today’s youth by keeping Parle 20-20 core values at heart. We have incorporated both these elements with a humorous twist to showcase a progressive society and positioned Parle 20-20 cookies as a reward to those who adapt to positive change easily,” said Pramod Sharma, executive creative director, Everest Brand Solutions.

Parle Products said that 20-20 is their second biggest brand after Parle-G growing at 6% annually. Available in three variants including cashew, butter and butter-jeera, the brand is sold in more than three million stores in the country.

Joono Simon, founder and chief creative officer at advertising agency Brave New World feels that brands which target the young demographic, regardless of the cause you’re championing, need to come across as honest in their intent.

“If you’re not, they will sniff you out. They have an uncanny knack for calling out the bullshit. The 20-20 commercials have a certain breezy straight-from-the-heart vibe about them and that makes them an endearing watch,” he said.

Simon believes that in these times of labelling, slut-shaming and name-calling, brands can do their bit to spread the idea of tolerance and stand without any moral grandstanding on the issue. “An important part of the craft is the cast which Parle commercials have got reasonably spot on,” he added.