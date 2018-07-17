Social Street partners with UK-based Works Limited to foster creativity in sports in India

Works Limited, headquartered in the UK, currently has overseas bases in Miami, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai and Beijing.

Social Street, the marketing communications agency, on Monday announced that it has entered into a partnership with UK-based sports design branding agency Works Ltd to foster creativity in sports in India.

Works is a creative, design and brand agency which has worked on a variety of projects with sports federations and organisations to create work for over 100 major sports competitions around the world.

The agency has recently worked on the official look for FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. Prior to this, they also worked on 2010 and 2014 edition of the FIFA World Cup along with FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015 and 2019. The agency has also worked on 8 UEFA Champions League finals among others.