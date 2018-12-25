Adulthood can wait, Tinder tells young users in new ad

Tinder is celebrating the transition period between teenage and young adulthood through its campaign.

New Delhi: Being an adult is tough and Tinder knows it. The dating app which targets Gen Z – (those born between mid 1990s upto early 2000s) is seen urging them to enjoy the pre-adulthood phase in a new digital campaign titled ‘Adulting can Wait’ for India. In popular culture, the term ‘Adulting’ signifies behaving in a way that is characteristic of a stereotypical adult.

Made by advertising agency J. Walter Thompson (JWT) Delhi, the two-minute long campaign features a young woman navigating through a maze enjoying different activities and meeting diverse people. The maze is a metaphor for the life stage itself, as one navigates her way exploring the world and discovering oneself. Taru Kapoor, general manager, Tinder India believes that one’s experiences in her early 20’s serve as lessons in how to adult and eventually settle down.

“Growing up isn’t really optional, and we will achieve the goals that we seek and the ones we didn’t know we seek. But until then, we want to celebrate the unexpected surprises at every corner. Tinder represents endless possibilities where every swipe is a new connection, a potential epic memory or a valuable lesson in self-discovery. The film captures all the potential connections and social interactions, which eventually shape our world views as well as self-identity that Tinder can facilitate,” she said.

Directed by Rajneesh Ghai, the film has a background score composed by music director Mikey McCleary and sung by Anjali Sivaraman. The campaign is being promoted across digital and social media platforms along with selected outdoor locations in the metros.

Joy Chauhan, managing partner at J Walter Thompson said, “Tinder first released dating from its limitations and now it is empowering the young with control; to make discoveries, to meet people who open new doors, to explore a charmed life. Everyone has to grow up but why waste your ‘young’ in anticipation of it? This content just gives them that nudge with heart, humour and a lightness of touch.”

While Tinder is celebrating the transition period between teenage and young adulthood through its campaign, the recently launched networking and dating app Bumble shows actor Priyanka Chopra making confident work and love related choices through the app. The campaign targets a more mature set of users.

According to Samir Datar, head of strategy at advertising agency Hakuhodo India Tinder has done better communication in the past. “While the maze was a good idea considering how tough finding the right date is but the acting was quite average and most cases the expressions were extremely forced. On the other hand, Bumble campaign is interesting which is not just about dating but also sending a message that just because a woman is on a dating app, doesn’t mean she is easy,” he said.

Datar says the message Tinder wants to send through the new campaign is unclear. “Is this an attempt to woo teenage audience (from what I have read, they are already there). Unless there was a hidden meaning in playing UNO or the Trampoline, it didn’t make sense. I think their ‘Start something epic’ campaign released in February was way cooler and pertinent,” he added.