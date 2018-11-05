Before ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, how other films performed at the box office on Diwali

A still of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films’ action adventure Thugs of Hindostan is Bollywood’s Diwali offering for audiences this year. However, the festival has rarely disappointed viewers, throwing up multiple blockbusters and emerging as the most lucrative release period in movie business over the years. A look at ten films that released on the festival. Unsurprisingly, it’s a list dominated by Shah Rukh Khan.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)- Yash Raj Films’ romantic drama has achieved cult status over the years. Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol had earned Rs 53.31 crore at the time of release, adjusted for inflation, which makes for Rs 461.33 crore today.

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)- Yash Chopra’s romantic musical features Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles as members of a musical troupe. It earned Rs 34.97 crore then, which translates into Rs 283.81 crore today.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)- Karan Johar’s directorial debut featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji was also a Diwali release. The winner of the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment made Rs 46.86 crore then, accounting for Rs 342.92 crore today.

Veer-Zaara (2004)- The Yash Chopra directed film features Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as star-crossed lovers and Rani Mukerji in a supporting role. It collected Rs 41.86 crore, which makes for Rs 128.41 crore today.

Don (2006)- Farhan Akhtar’s reboot of the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan hit features Shah Rukh Khan in the title role along with Priyanka Chopra. It earned Rs 50.34 crore, which makes for Rs 120.08 crore today.

Om Shanti Om (2007)- Farah Khan’s rebirth saga features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in her Hindi film debut. The movie that infamously clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya had made Rs 78.16 crore at the box office, equivalent to 172.85 crore today.

Ra.One (2011)- Shah Rukh Khan’s ambitious superhero film was directed by Anubhav Sinha and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal in lead roles alongside him. At Rs 150 crore, it was the most expensive Indian film at the time of release but only made Rs 113.94 crore in box office collections, equivalent to Rs155.31 crore today.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)- Yash Chopra’s last directed film was released posthumously and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Besides mixed reviews, it earned Rs 101.59 crore at the box office, which makes for Rs 122.73 crore today.

Krrish 3 (2013)- Rakesh Roshan’s superhero flick is the third film in the Krrish series, following Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and Krrish (2006). It starred Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles and made Rs 175.83 crore at the box office, equivalent to Rs 209.83 crore today.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)- Karan Johar’s take on unrequited love featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. The romantic musical that clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay, had made Rs106.48 crore at the box office.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office India.