‘2.0’ Hindi crosses ₹100 crore mark in box office collections

New Delhi: Rajinikanth’s science fiction movie 2.0 (Review) shows no signs of slowing down. The Hindi version of the film made ₹13.5 crore on its first weekday, talking its total to ₹109 crore. Starting with ₹20 crore on Thursday, the version had earlier collected ₹18 crore, ₹24 crore and ₹33.25 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“The distribution and exhibition sectors are in a joyous mood,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “2.0 brings abundant cheer, boosts morale of exhibitors, who were shocked after the disastrous response to Thugs of Hindostan. Optimism is back.”

According to trade website Box Office India, ‘2.0’ has earned ₹229 crore in box office collections at last count, including the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. It beat the ₹205 crore net collections of ‘Enthiran’, the first instalment that released in 2010, and will emerge as the first Tamil film ever to cross the ₹300 crore mark in India alone.

Overall, the S.Shankar-directed film has made ₹380 crore worldwide, making it third Tamil film to do so after ‘Enthiran’ (₹320 crore) and Kabali (₹305 crore).

Rajinikanth and Shankar aren’t new to breaking records. While their 2007 film ‘Sivaji’ was the first to cross ₹100 crore in gross collections in India, ‘Enthiran’ was the first to breach the ₹200 crore mark.